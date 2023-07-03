WARDSBORO — Folk music returns to Wardsboro on July 15 as Wardsboro Curtain Call presents Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, the husband-and-wife duo from nearby Townshend, better known as Hungrytown. They will be performing their new songs from the upcoming album, "Circus for Sale."
Hall and Anderson, through many years of worldwide touring, have crafted Hungrytown into an "artistic hybrid" which includes Celtic and Americana, ballads and psychedelia, sunshine and darkness, joy and despair both "within the same album and the same song." Their albums include: Further West, Any Forgotten Thing, Hungrytown 2008, Sunday Afternoon, and Rebecca Hall Sings.
Hungrytown spent the pandemic organically crafting "Circus for Sale."
A review from Jeni Hankins, a singer-songwriter from Appalachia now living in England, states, "'Circus for Sale' is the soundtrack for the film we all lived during the pandemic and the sequel for the life we are living now."
The show takes place in the Wardsboro Town Hall; doors open at 6:30, and music begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. Guests should plan to bring their own refreshments and beverages to enjoy in the café setting. For more information, email kwkmdavis@yahoo.com or call 802-896-6810.