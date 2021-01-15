BRATTLEBORO — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the Brattleboro Food Co-op will utilize its social media platforms of Facebook and Instagram to share information about seven important local organizations during the week of Jan. 18 to 24.
The Co-op will be refraining from any other posting during this week (unless an emergency occurs that needs communication) to amplify the message of these organizations. We welcome you to view these platforms for information about their mission, vision, donation options, fun videos, volunteer opportunities and to just simply learn more about their organization. As you may know, in years past we’ve invited around two dozen organizations to participate in-store but due to the pandemic we are keeping this year’s events online.
Here is the schedule:
Monday, Jan. 18: Groundworks Collaborative
Tuesday, Jan. 19: SUSU commUNITY Farm
Wednesday, Jan. 20: The Root Social Justice Center
Thursday, Jan. 21: Brattleboro Community Justice Center
Friday, Jan. 22: Foodworks
Saturday, Jan. 23: NAACP Windham County
Sunday, Jan. 24: AIDS Project of Southern VT
One of the ways the BFC invests in the community is through the Commitment to Community program, which allows shareholders to receive work credit towards their Working Shareholder discount through volunteering at community organizations, for up to 8 hours per calendar year. These types of events give us an opportunity to educate our community about this program, and support local organizations in their ability to attract people to volunteer.
For more information, visit: brattleborofoodcoop.coop/community/commitment-to-community/