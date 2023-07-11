BRATTLEBORO — Food Connects recently announced the launch of a public campaign to complete its fundraising goal $1,000,000 to support the expansion of its regional food distribution network and foster sustainable growth in the local food system.
The June 29 kick-off event occurred at the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation Business Park at 22 Browne Court. Speakers included Vermont's Secretary of Agriculture, Food, and Markets, Anson Tebbets; State Sen. Wendy Harrison, D-Windham; executive director of the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, Adam Grinold; and Food Connects founder and executive director, Richard Berkfield.
Food Connects initiated a $1,000,000 campaign in 2022 to add 10,000 square feet of food storage that includes dry, cold, and frozen storage to increase the region's access to fresh local food and help small and emerging farms and food businesses connect with more wholesale buyers, including schools, hospitals, and restaurants.
Food Connects has received 70 percent, or $700,000, toward its campaign goal. Fundraising for the remaining funds has already begun, accompanied by a match challenge from an individual donor who pledged to contribute $25,000 if Food Connects can secure $25,000 from donors by the end of the summer.
Tebbets said the project is a compelling illustration of how Food Connects prioritizes farmers and food producers through its social enterprise business model.
"When we invest in our schools and purchase local food, the entire local economy benefits," he said. "For each dollar we spend on local food for Farm To School, $1.60 is recirculated [back] into the Vermont economy. Over 100 Vermont Farms sell to schools and early childhood programs. Local food purchases are helping farmers succeed and sustain the working landscape."
Former Senator Patrick Leahy helped secure these funds as part of a Congressionally Directed Spending request during his final year representing Vermont in the U.S. Senate. Food Connects has also secured $200,000 from USDA Rural Development and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets. With the launch of the public campaign, the organization aims to raise the remaining $300,000 through foundation grants, individual contributions, and corporate gifts.
The recent growth of Food Connects has positively impacted the Farm to School program, especially during theCOVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. By expanding operations and strengthening partnerships, the organization was able to ensure students had access to nutritious food, even during remote learning. The program's success was further reinforced when the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union committed to $50,000 in purchases for meal boxes during the summer break of 2023.
Harrison, elected to the Vermont Senate in 2022, spoke about the importance of school meals for the state. "They [Food Connects] provide critical support for healthy, local meals in schools," She also referenced the state's funding for universal school meals, saying, "I received the most messages from local constituents, writing in support of universal school meals. People really care, and not only are those meals going to be provided at no cost to families, but in our area, those meals will include local food and support local farmers."
For more information or to donate to the Food Connects Capital Campaign, go to www.foodconnects.org/donate.