BRATTLEBORO — In the spring, Food Connects honored Steve Hed as a "Farm to School Champion" in Windham Southeast Supervisory Union.
"If students are involved in growing food, they will eat it. Growing food in our school garden is a way to get students to try foods they wouldn't normally eat," said Steve Hed, Food Service Director and Sustainability Coordinator at Putney Central School. Hed is a stand-out as a Farm to School Champion, and he has data to back it up. When students at PCS grew Brussels sprouts in their garden, 90 percent of the students who helped grow them ate them.
In his dual role as sustainability coordinator and food service director of the only independently run cafeteria in WSESU, Hed is in a unique position to make connections between what is grown in the school garden and the food that is served in the cafeteria.
On a daily basis, Hed demonstrates his dedication to nourishing students with local food and scratch cooking and his commitment to the school garden and nutrition education program at Putney Central School. In addition to incorporating produce from the school garden into the meal program, he also purchases an average of 21 percent of his ingredients locally, supporting Vermont's agricultural economy. Through his daily work, Hed serves as an example of what a successful Farm to School program looks like that truly incorporates the "three C's" - Cafeteria, Classroom, and Community, according to a release.
Giving students opportunities to get outdoors and work in the school garden regularly has other benefits as well. Hed is inspired by the work of Howard Gardner and his theory of multiple intelligences, one of which is Naturalist Intelligence.
Throughout the eight years that Hed has worked at Putney Central School, he has seen firsthand the ways that so many students thrive in the garden. As educators work to figure out how to meet the needs of students who were negatively impacted by the pandemic, creating diverse opportunities for students to be successful in school is considered key, and Hed's work with them in the garden plays an important role. Food Connects said it is proud to honor Hed for all that he does in the classroom, garden, kitchen, cafeteria and community of Putney Central School.