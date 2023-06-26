BRATTLEBORO — Food Connects will host a launch event for a new public campaign at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation Business Park, 22 Browne Court.
The campaign aims to support the expansion of the regional food distribution network and foster sustainable growth in the local food system. Speakers include Vermont's Secretary of Agriculture, Food, and Markets, Anson Tebbets; State Sen. Wendy Harrison, D-Windham District; executive director of the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, Adam Grinold; and Food Connects Founder and Executive Director Richard Berkfield.
Food Connects initiated a $1,000,000 campaign in 2022 to add 10,000 square feet of food storage that includes dry, cold, and frozen storage to increase the region's access to fresh, nutrient-dense, local food and help small and emerging farms and food businesses access food storage and wholesale distribution.
With the ability to store and distribute food on a larger scale, Food Connects will be able to connect more farmers with wholesale buyers, including schools, hospitals, and restaurants, increasing access to local food and supporting the local economy. This project shows how Food Connects prioritizes farmers and food producers through its social enterprise business model. To date, Food Connects has received 70 percent, or $700,000, toward its campaign goal.
By expanding storage capabilities and enhancing operational infrastructure, Food Connects say it is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for local and regional food products.
In 2022, the Food Hub generated $2.4 million in regional food sales from over 125 producers. This milestone highlights the organization's growth trajectory, aiming to reach $8 million in regional food sales by 2026.
Phase one of construction on the new facility began in September 2022, with completion expected by the end of 2023.