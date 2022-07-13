BRATTLEBORO — This spring, Food Connects and Edible Brattleboro partnered up to run a Food Explorers program at The Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro. The group was small but mighty. Food Connects staff had a lot of fun getting to know the club kids and building stronger relationships with the folks at Edible Brattleboro.
Inside the inconspicuous doors of the Boys & Girls Club, the Flat Street location is a large, welcoming space. There are hanging plants, plenty of foosball and air hockey tables, a place to play basketball, a stage, and even an indoor skate park. Upstairs is a tech room and space to play creative games like Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons. The club has something special for every child. The location is open to middle and high schoolers from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday during the school year, with differing summer hours, and serves as a safe place for kids to learn, grow and have fun.
In late winter, Food Connects staff gathered with Boys & Girls Club staff to brainstorm ways the two organizations could work together. The idea for the Food Explorers program began to take shape. Soon, Edible Brattleboro, a local organization that works to address food insecurity by building and caring for help-yourself gardens, also joined in, and Food Explorers was born.
Thanks to Edible Brattleboro's donation, the program was able to build a grow cart. The program used the cart to start seeds and planted them in the help-yourself garden at Turning Point Recovery Center. Food Connects Farm to School Manager Sadie Hunter joined the kids seven times between May and June to engage them in food and gardening activities. Participating in a growing cycle this way was seen as very rewarding. Food Connects hopes these plants will be enjoyed by many all summer long.
Some of the other activities that were done in the program included an activity around light and seeds, a science experiment examining starches, and starting seeds in many different ways.