BRATTLEBORO -- Food Connects welcomes Vickie Case to the team as the new development manager to connect the organization to more community members, businesses, and organizations throughout the region and strengthen its annual fund program.
Case joined the Food Connects team in early February and previously worked at Retreat Farm. She said she is excited to help grow and fortify both Food Connects Farm to School and Food Hub programs.
“What piqued my interest in Food Connects was the Farm to School Program and the impact it has on kids and school staff throughout our community... It is strengthened by the Food Hub while supporting local farms and farmers bringing nutritious choices to the school lunch programs," Case said in a statement.
Food Connects plays a community-building role in Windham County and the Monadnock Region through advocating for a more resilient food system and bringing farmers closer to their neighbors. Case will help in engaging more businesses and organizations in Food Connects’ food system work.
“My hope for Food Connects is that it continues to grow and directly impacts our community by raising awareness of the importance of supporting and sustaining our local food system,” says Case. “In my position as development manager, I see it as my responsibility and mission to help businesses understand Food Connects and how they can help support our efforts.”
And the Food Connects team is grateful to have Case’s experience and community presence to nurture its community partners’ growth. “Vickie’s passion for the mission is contagious,” said Richard Berkfield, Food Connects executive director. “And her experience brings new, valuable leadership to the growth of our organization and increasing impact in the communities we work in.”
Food Connects is an entrepreneurial nonprofit that delivers locally produced food as well as educational and consulting services aimed at transforming local food systems. The Food Hub aggregates and delivers from over 115 local farms and food producers to over 195 buyers in southeast Vermont, southwest New Hampshire, and western Massachusetts.