BRATTLEBORO — Food Connects has welcomed Kris Nelson as its new Farm to School program manager. Kris joined the team at the end of 2022 and is bringing her experience in experiential education and service learning to guide the Farm to School program through its next phase of growth.
Kris’s professional background focuses on fostering collaborative efforts between innovative community-based endeavors and K-12, higher education, and adult literacy programs. She brings a unique perspective to the organization and is committed to building a firm foundation for the Farm to School program.
Having recently completed a Doctorate in Education, researching college students’ responses to climate change, Kris is thrilled to have landed in an organization committed to strengthening vital relationships among farmers, communities, young people, and the land. “I knew I wanted my next job to be connected to supporting regional food systems, and the Farm to School Program Manager position looked exactly right to me,” says Kris. “The more I learned about Food Connects, not only the work it does but also the kind of organization it strives to be, the more I was sure I wanted to work here.”
When asked about her goals in her new role as Program Manager, Kris says she hopes to help create a firm fiscal and structural foundation for the Farm to School program so it can continue its tremendous work. “How can we keep the momentum going as a student moves from the awesome Farm to School activities they are doing in elementary school to equally awesome programming in the higher grades? That strikes me as a pretty exciting project.”