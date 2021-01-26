BRATTLEBORO — Food Connects announced that David Paysnick has joined its Food Hub team as its Local Food Procurement Coordinator. This new position will serve farms and food producers in the region, working to expand their markets and offer Food Connects’ customers an even broader selection of products.
Paysnick joined the team in December with 25 years of experience in a variety of food-related occupations. Most recently, David operated Rainbow Harvest Farm in Greenfield, Mass., producing organically grown vegetables, herbs, nursery plants, fig-trees, and specialty food products for sale at Western Massachusetts farmers markets. “I’ve been feeding people my whole life,” said Paysnick. “Improving food access and creating equity in food systems have been some of the passions that have driven my work over the past many years. When I learned about the goals and programs at Food Connects, it seemed like a perfect fit. I’m thrilled to see the successes of the Farm to School program and excited to be working with so many highly motivated people working to create positive change in the world.”
At Food Connects, the Food Hub team works tirelessly to help farms and food producers in our region thrive. Paysnick’s experience within the food and farming industry provides him with a deep understanding of the needs and perspectives of Food Connects’ customers and producers. “My goals are to be able to support any and all producers who wish to get involved with the Food Hub,” said Paysnick. “Whether they are a small farm or business with no wholesale experience, or a veteran farmer looking to expand their markets, I hope to be able to provide the logistical support needed to make partnering with Food Connects a mutually beneficial relationship. My ultimate goal would be that Food Connects is able to help all of our producers ensure that no food goes to waste and all farm products find a good home.”
The Food Hub is thrilled to have Paysnick’s enthusiasm and visions for the future as they continue to grow. “In 2021, we want to work to serve our producers better than ever, and offer our customers more choice and consistency than they’ve ever had with Food Connects,” said Alex McCullough, Food Hub Co-Manager. “We’re pretty thrilled to have someone like David, with a long history in both farming as well as food retail, at Food Connects to help us take our sourcing program to the next level. In the short time he’s been with us, he’s already brought a great deal of insight. We’re really looking forward to seeing what we are able to accomplish with him on the team.”
“The local food movement provides economic, environmental, and social benefits for those that embrace it,” said Paysnick. “Supporting the local food movement leads to more local jobs, more food dollars recirculating within the region, increased food security, and fresher, safer, more nutritious food. It also helps to preserve farmland and genetic biodiversity while reducing emissions as compared to transporting food across great distances. The local food movement supports the many interwoven relationships between our farms, families, institutions, and natural resources and aims to strengthen those relationships for the benefit of all.”