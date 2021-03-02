BRATTLEBORO — Food Connects announced that Tom Brewton has joined their Food Hub team as a local food institutional sales associate. This new position will work to help Food Connects better serve institutions in the region — including K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and health care facilities — in their goals to increase purchasing of local and regional foods.
Brewton joined the Food Connects team in mid-January and previously worked at the largest grocery wholesaler in the U.S., C&S Wholesale Grocers. He is excited to make the shift to focus on New England’s regional food system and finds meaning in his work at the intersection of implementing efficient business practices and serving others. “I am excited to be a part of the Food Connects team,” said Brewton, “to use my corporate sales experience and passion for philanthropy and community service to drive sustained growth and distribution of the Food Hub.”
Both Food Connects’ Food Hub and Farm to School programs work to increase schools’ access to regional foods. Brewton will play an invaluable role, building bridges between schools and farms in the community. “In my role, I will have the opportunity to directly impact the health and well-being of our youth by increasing distribution of New England’s local produce into our schools,” said Brewton. “I grew up in inner-city Pittsburgh, and attended an underfunded public high school. While I was fortunate to come from a stable household, I understood that some of my peers didn’t have the means to access healthy foods. My background is what will fuel me to work hard in contributing to a more just food system.”
The Food Hub team is thrilled to have Brewton’s passion and dedication to help sustain and nurture the growth of these invaluable community partnerships. “Bringing Tom on is a big step for Food Connects,” said Executive Director Richard Berkfield. “For the first time, we’re in a place as a food hub to have someone on staff dedicated to supporting institutional food service providers who serve a huge number of meals to local folks, especially to kids, students, patients, and elders. Tom approaches his work with a lot of care and professionalism, and his background in larger-scale food systems prepares him well for thinking about how we, as Food Connects, can match local and regional foods to the needs of these high-volume customers.”