BRATTLEBORO — On Saturday, Feb. 18, Epsilon Spires will present a multisensory evening featuring one of the most valuable culinary ingredients in the world–the underground fruiting body known as a truffle. The event begins with a screening of the 2020 documentary The Truffle Hunters, which explores the threatened cultural traditions of truffle gatherers in northern Italy, followed by a three-course vegetarian meal incorporating fresh black winter truffles from southern France and estate-grown olive oil infused with Italian white truffles.
The truffles used in the dinner will be sourced from Trufflin, a Black-owned importer based in New York City that works with a collective of truffle hunters and farmers in France. The founders, Cornelious Robinson and Liv Woudstra-Robinson, write on the Trufflin website that they think "it's high time someone broke down the barriers that tell us that certain ingredients exist for a certain type of people," adding that this is why they "set out to democratize gourmet food."
Paired with the dinner will be two wines from the region of Italy where truffles naturally occur, a dry white 2021 Gavi di Gavi DOCG from Enrico Serafino and a red 2020 Barbera d'Asti DOC from the Marchesi di Gresy estate. The wines have been selected by sommelier Rob Forman, who is also a new addition to the board of directors of Epsilon Spires. Forman describes the Barbera d'Asti wine as "aromatic, dry and snappy," noting that "both wines are incredibly fresh, lively, food-friendly, and are produced sustainably."
The dinner, created by the Brattleboro-based caterer Forage & Flourish, will be sourced as much as possible from regional, sustainable producers. "Something I love about the curation process at Epsilon Spires is the opportunity to bring together the international and the local, creating a magical synergy that is both worldly and unique to this area," says Jamie Mohr, Executive Director of Epsilon Spires.
The Truffle Hunters have received wide critical acclaim since its release in 2020 and has been an official selection at several prestigious film festivals, including Sundance, Cannes, and Telluride. The film takes a warm, intimate approach to its subject, eschewing narration and expert commentary for scenes from the lives of the truffle hunters themselves. Every shot is gorgeously composed and emotionally rich, ranging from humor to devastation as a group of men and their loyal truffle dogs try to navigate the changing landscape of truffle hunting, both literally and figuratively.
Tickets are limited, with advance purchases available online at www.epsilonspires.org highly recommended. For the film and popcorn only, tickets are available on a sliding scale from $5 to $12. For the film, popcorn, and dinner, tickets are $45 each, with a sliding-scale option starting at $25 available for those experiencing financial hardship. The Food System Series of documentary screenings and pop-up dinners at Epsilon Spires is made possible in part by a generous grant from the Grassroots Fund.