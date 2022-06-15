BRATTLEBORO — Retreat Farm’s Thursday evening Food Truck Roundup has become a signature event that signals the start of summer for the Brattleboro community. With the support of Brattleboro Savings & Loan and Park Place Financial Advisors, the Square will once again be filled with food trucks, musicians, and families, couples, and new residents eager to connect with neighbors and friends.
“BS&L and Park Place’s mission is to support this area and the Food Truck Roundup is a great way to build and grow that sense of community,” Dan Yates, president and CEO of BS&L said in a news release.
From the bluegrass roots of the Rear Defrosters to the grooves of The Myles Band, the musical lineup for the Roundup has been carefully curated in collaboration with the Stone Church.
“We’ve been talking about a partnership with the Farm for several years and the Roundup was a perfect fit,” said Robin Johnson, owner of the Stone Church. “We’re excited to bring artists to the Farm that provide sensory experiences and long lasting memories for the community.”
The 2022 Roundup begins this Thursday on June 16 and continues each Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. until August 18. Several rain dates will also be held at the end of the season to make up for any Roundups that may need to be canceled due to the weather. To get updates about events at Retreat Farm, including weather related cancellations, people can text “events” to 802-221-9243.
“We’re thrilled to have a even larger variety of food vendors at the Roundup this year,” noted Jenny Crowell, Retreat Farm’s events director.
The Roundup will highlight Retreat Farm’s pop-up bar, the Thirsty Goat, featuring local craft brews, cider and wine, along with a new collaboration with Vermont Gelato offer locally made gelato this year.
But the Roundup isn’t just about great local food. The wonderful setting and combination of local food, craft brews, lawn games, and live music draw people of all ages and backgrounds.
“Our goal is to make sure everyone feels welcome to enjoy the Farm and the best food, drink, and culturally diverse music that this region has to offer,” said Crowell. “We are striving this year to make Retreat Farm a place for all members of our community — in essence, an extension of their backyard.”
Retreat Farm is also continuing to look for community members to volunteer for this event and others throughout the event season. “Having the community participate in what we do here will only make this place a strong cornerstone of the community and allow for our community to play a part in ensuring a strong Retreat Farm moving forward,” says Crowell.
Sign up to volunteer at the Roundup or by visit Retreat Farm’s website at www. retreatfarm.org/volunteer.