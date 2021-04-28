BRATTLEBORO — Retreat Farm’s Thursday evening Food Truck Roundup has become a signature event that signals the start of summer for the Brattleboro community. With the support of Brattleboro Savings & Loan and Park Place Financial Advisors, the Farmhouse Square will once again be filled with food trucks, musicians, and families, couples, and new residents eager to connect with neighbors and friends.
“BS&L and Park Place’s mission is to support this area and the Food Truck Roundup is a great way to build and grow that sense of community,” said Dan Yates, president and CEO of BS&L.
From the roadhouse roots of Saints & Liars to the global fusion grooves of Billy Wylder, the musical lineup for the Roundup has been carefully curated in collaboration with the Stone Church. “We’ve been talking about a partnership with the Farm for several years and the Roundup was a perfect fit,” said Robin Johnson, owner of the Stone Church. “We’re excited to bring artists to the Farm that provide sensory experiences and long-lasting memories for the community.”
The 2021 Roundup begins July 1 and continues each Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. until Sept. 2. To reduce wait times and lines, Retreat Farm will encourage vendors to use mobile ordering apps, contactless pickup, and pagers. The application window for new and returning vendors is now open and will close on April 30. Vendors will be notified of selection by May 14. The online application form is available at retreatfarm.org/roundupapp.
“We’re looking to add vendors who offer distinct cuisine, have strong partnerships with local farms and producers, and are committed to minimizing their environmental impact,” said Lindsay Fahey, Retreat Farm’s managing director of Impact and Community.
The Roundup will highlight Retreat Farm’s pop-up bar, the Thirsty Goat, featuring local craft brews, cider and wine, along with its new Cattail Coffee Co. cart and Farmhouse Creemee stand.
Vendors have the opportunity to participate for a full-season or half-season. Each week of the Roundup is carefully curated to minimize the duplication of cuisine and provide diversity throughout the summer.
“Our goal is to make sure everyone feels welcome to enjoy the Farm and the best food, drink, and culturally diverse music that this region has to offer,” said Fahey. “We believe that these simple pleasures enhance peoples’ lives and add to the vitality of Brattleboro, especially after a year with minimal social interaction.”
Due to the number of families and children at the event, all attendees will be required to wear masks when they are not eating or drinking, regardless of their vaccination status.
Retreat Farm will also continue its Food Truck Roundup Coupon Booklet program in collaboration with SUSU commUNITY Farm, which provides under-resourced families the opportunity to purchase fresh, local food from the best food trucks in the region at a greatly reduced price. If you would like to partner with Retreat Farm to support this food access program, contact Community Food Project Coordinator, Carissa Brewton at cbrewton@retreatfarm.org.