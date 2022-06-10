BRATTLEBORO — Groundworks Collaborative’s Foodworks food shelf program will reopen to in-person shopping on Monday, June 13, after over two years of curbside pickup and deliveries. The program has been located at 141 Canal Street since September 2019, but had to quickly reorganize operations in March 2020 at the start of the COVID pandemic to ensure the safety of shoppers and staff alike.
“We are excited about giving people the opportunity to choose their own groceries again,” said Andrew Courtney, Foodworks’ new director.
Courtney began this new role in early-May after years-long Foodworks Coordinator Christine Colascione left the helm for other pursuits.
“We welcome Andrew to the team and acknowledge all of the great work he has inspired since joining Groundworks,” said Executive Director Josh Davis. “Andrew joins the organization with a broad range of operating experience in the realm of food. Most recently, as owner of a small market — specializing in fresh and nutritious foods—in San Diego.”
Davis adds, “We think in-person shopping will be a more efficient way to get food out to the community than our current style of service.”
Shoppers will be welcomed during the same hours Foodworks had been keeping for curbside pickup, with the addition of two hours reserved for seniors only on Tuesdays. Hours are Mondays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon (for seniors only); Wednesdays, 1 to 6 p.m.; Fridays, noon to 4 p.m.; and the last Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.
Masks will be required and staff will limit the number of shoppers in the building at a time.
Foodworks served 1,351 area households last year and is distributing twice as much food as the program was pre-COVID. With so many people experiencing the long-term impacts of COVID and inflation, we expect this increased need to carry on for the foreseeable future. To make a donation visit https://groundworksvt.org/donate/ or send a check to Groundworks Collaborative, PO Box 370, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Donations of non-expired and unopened food items (including extra garden produce) can be made to Foodworks Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the rear door. Foodworks appreciates a call ahead (802-490-2412) to let them know a donation is coming. Weekend and evening donations are also welcome at Groundworks Drop-In Center at 54 South Main Street (802-257-5415).