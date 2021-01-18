BRATTLEBORO — Foodworks, the food shelf program of Groundworks Collaborative located at 141 Canal Street, has shifted operations back to pre-COVID hours of operation. The program is open to anyone with any level of need in the greater Brattleboro area.
People wishing to pick up a free two-week supply of groceries can drive or walk up to Foodworks’ location and choose from items on a grocery list, at which point a volunteer will pack the order and bring it out to the vehicle.
Foodworks’ hours of operation for curbside pickup are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 to 6 p.m., Fridays from noon to 4 p.m., and the last Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. Tuesdays are reserved for deliveries for anyone who cannot make it to the program during open hours.
Previously, appointments were required for curbside pick up and deliveries were made four days per week.
“By removing the need for appointments and introducing a grocery list, we can offer more choice and flexibility while greatly reducing the logistical work of navigating dietary needs and scheduling over the phone,” said Christine Colascione, coordinator of Foodworks.
Since the start of the pandemic, Foodworks has delivered — or prepared for curbside pick-up — nearly 4,000 two-week supplies of food to over 3,000 people with help from a crew of dedicated volunteers. Foodworks continues to supply supplemental food and supplies to community members sheltering in Brattleboro motels.
“We’re happy to have found a sustainable way to continue delivering food to our homebound neighbors by condensing deliveries to one day per week,” said Colascione. “With help from Brattleboro Area Mutual Aid (BAMA) to accommodate any emergency deliveries, routes are now planned much more efficiently — opening up the opportunity for our new curbside pickup model.”
Foodworks continues to have a need for volunteers working together with program staff to get food into the hands of local households who need it.
Anyone with questions about volunteering or food access, including anyone who needs to schedule a delivery, can contact Foodworks at Foodworks@GroundworksVT.org or 802-490-2412.