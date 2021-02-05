BENNINGTON — For those looking for a twist on traditional Valentine’s Day gifts, artist Rhonda Ratray has come to the rescue.
The talented printmaker has created five sets of handmade Valentine’s Day cards, which can be bought at The Bennington Museum. The cards feature puns and funny pick-up lines that are assured to get a laugh.
Ratray has been making cards for over 10 years. She said she makes them for her friends and family, who get a good laugh out of the cheesy pick-up lines.
“It was a lot of fun just coming up with a way to play the words on the theme,” said Ratray.
“Is your father a thief?” asks one card, which shows a pair of twinkling eyes. When the card is held up to the light, a scattering of stars appears, with the words, “’Cause somebody stole the stars and put them in your eyes!”
She was inspired to create her Pick-up Reveal Notecard Set in 2010 when she came across Roald Dahl’s “The Magic Finger.”
“It had this amazing technique for printing. Because the girl was magical it would have text on the page and when you hold it up to the light you would see the magic she created,” Ratray said.
This year, one of her card sets was inspired by something not usually associated with Valentine’s Day: mushrooms.
“This year I’ve been totally obsessed with mushrooms. My family makes fun of me because any opportunity I have I would go mushroom hunting. So, it just seemed obvious that this year I’d make them about mushrooms,” said Ratray.
Ratray previously taught screen printing at The School of The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston from 2009 to 2014. During her time there she taught a section on Valentine’s Day Cards and organized a card exchange for her students. Ratray currently works curating The Left Bank Gallery in North Bennington while also running her print shop, Ink in the Blood.
She says her interest in printmaking may possibly be attributed to her father, who was in the commercial print industry for over 30 years.
While Ratray says she tries to design a new card every year, she mostly designs one every other year. Sometimes for inspiration, she looks through cheesy pick-up lines on the internet.
Proceeds from card sales will be split equally between the museum and the artist. Cards are available for purchase until the 14th and may be shipped or picked up at the museum by appointment. Cards can be purchased at https://store. benningtonmuseum.org/ collections/ratray