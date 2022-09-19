WILLIAMSVILLE — Energy Medicine Healer and yoga instructor Marianna Jacobs will team up with forest therapy guide Amanda Kenyon for a half-day retreat of mindfulness, sensory awareness and healing in a woodland sanctuary from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Manitou Project.
Forest immersion is a fresh approach to rediscovering yourself in relation to the natural world, rooted in the 'shinrin-yoku' practice in Japan that is designed to increase creativity, focus and energy in the release of tension, anxiety and stress. Certified in this process, Kenyon serves as a guide in these woodland retreats, termed "a magical meditative journey into the forest" by one recent participant.
Jacobs is fresh back from her 6-week yoga, energy and healing work in Bali.
Limited spots are available, and advance registration is required by Friday, Sept. 23. Catered vegan Middle Eastern lunch option available.
For more information, directions and registration, go to landkindguide.com. Contact Amanda at (802) 289-0108 or landkindguide@gmail.com.