Kasey Rose Harrison, formerly of Vernon and Vernon Elementary School, recently graduated from a high school in Zachary, Louisiana. Harrison graduated sixth in her class of 385, and has received a full scholarship to the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College of Louisiana State University, where she will study Environmental Science (Coastal).
