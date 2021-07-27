Harrison

Kasey Rose Harrison, formerly of Vernon and Vernon Elementary School, recently graduated from a high school in Zachary, Louisiana. Harrison graduated 6th in her class of 385, and has received a full scholarship to the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College of Louisiana State University, where she will study Environmental Science (Coastal).
