BRATTLEBORO -- The local advocacy group known as We Celebrate Democracy / Civil Rights For All Inc. will host an online forum about the future of democracy on Tuesday, June 1, at 6:30 p.m. with Nick Biddle, Tim Kipp and others.
According to Biddle, a recent study of 75 nations with democratic governments in 1994 found that only 15 remain democratic. The rest (60) have turned into autocracies. Does democracy have a future?
A quadrennial report released last month by the National Intelligence Council, an advisory group to the 18 intelligence agencies of the federal government (e.g. CIA, DEA, NSA, etc), is not optimistic. Using the report, titled “Global Trends, 2020-2040,” as a springboard, this session of the Democracy Forum will explore a prognosis for democracy’s future. Nick Biddle will open with a short presentation to which Tim Kipp will respond. General discussion will follow.
The meeting will be recorded and aired on BCTV and WVEW 107.7 FM.
For information contact Woody Bernhard 802-258-7045.
For the link to join the Zoom meeting go to wecelebratedemocracycivilrightsforall.org