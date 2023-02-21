BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Reformer, The Commons and BCTV are teaming up to present a candidate forum featuring those running for a position on the Windham Southeast School District Board.
The 10-person WSESD Board represents Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney, and has four open seats. The goal is to offer voters an opportunity to get to know the candidates before the election on March 7. The forum will be held Monday, Feb. 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.
Cindy Jerome, Dummerston town moderator, will moderate the forum. Jeff Potter, editor of The Commons, and Melanie Winters, managing news editor at the Reformer will start the initial questions for the candidates, and then members of the audience will be given an opportunity to ask questions.
BCTV will broadcast the forum and will make the video available at its website, brattleborotv.org.
For updates about the forum and for voter information, visit bit.ly/wsesd-forum.