WINDHAM — The Fourth Corner Foundation in Windham has reopened public access to three acres of cultivated gardens. This is an opportunity to see unique architecture surrounded by beautiful gardens in all of their summer splendor.
Visitors are welcome to wander the grounds unguided any day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Access to the interiors of the buildings is limited to guided tours. Appointments for guided tours can be arranged by phone at 802-875-2194. The Fourth Corner Foundation is a 501-c3 non-profit founded to support sustainable and environmentally integrated design. Donations are encouraged but not not required.
For more information or garden tour appointments, contact Robert Shannon or Steven Fellows at 802-875-2194.