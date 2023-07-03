WINDHAM COUNTY — Here is a listing of scheduled events and programming for the July 4th holiday.
Brattleboro
Living Memorial Park
“By the People: Brattleboro Goes Fourth” is set to hold the town’s 50th annual Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, with a morning parade downtown and an afternoon and evening program of family activities and fireworks at Living Memorial Park.
Marching units, including the local American Legion and Brattleboro Union High School bands, veterans, and civic and youth groups, will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m. with a parade from Flat Street to Main Street to the town Common.
Brattleboro’s Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, which is sponsoring the parade for a sixth year, will lead the march with its giant American flag, while local personality Alfred Hughes Jr. will conclude the event by debuting his annual top-secret ensemble.
Children seeking to decorate a bicycle for inclusion can meet at 9 a.m. at the Whetstone Parkway beside the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
The parade route also will host athletes in the Bill Powers Memorial Firecracker 4-Miler, set to run from Living Memorial Park at 9:15 a.m. through downtown to the Common.
After, the town Recreation & Parks Department will offer a series of public concerts, sporting events and family activities at Living Memorial Park — just off Western Avenue and Interstate 91 Exit 2 — from 2:30 p.m. to the start of fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Highlights include a Small Fry baseball All-Star Game at 2:30 p.m., a New England Center for Circus Arts performance at 5:45 p.m., children’s concert by Les Julian at 6:30 p.m., and the Miles Band from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
All “By the People: Brattleboro Goes Fourth” programs are free thanks to citizen, civic and corporate donations, starting with the celebration’s main sponsors at Brattleboro’s Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, C&S Wholesale Grocers and G.S. Precision.
Nine other institutions — the Brattleboro Kiwanis Club, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Clark-Mortenson Insurance, Fulflex, Howard Printing, the Marina Restaurant, the Richards Group, Trust Company of Vermont and Vermont Country Deli — also have contributed significantly.
More information is available by checking for updates on the Brattleboro Goes Fourth Facebook page or by emailing brattleborogoesfourth@gmail.com.
Harmony Parking Lot
Harmony Underground will host a 4th of July celebration from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Harmony Parking lot for its annual Parking Lot Block Party. The party will feature several hours of live music, food vendors, a DJ and a fog machine and laser show. There will also be a barbecue potluck and a live glassblowing demonstration.
Saxtons River
Events will be held on Main Street in Saxtons River on the morning of July 4th and will last until the early afternoon.
The 4th of July Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. The parade will feature Grand Marshalls Maryann McArdle and Mark Ragonese; Event emcee Aaron Eames; The Star Spangled Banner performed by Julie Cermola; Main Street Arts dancers; SambaGanza; the Bellows Falls Bike Project; the Rockingham Library Bikemobile; electric cars from the Rockingham Energy Commission; the Antique Cota Oil Truck, regional Fire and Rescue and other surprises.
The Firecracker 5K Race starts at 8 a.m. with registrations beginning at 7:30 a.m.
The Street Fair will start in the early morning and continue into the afternoon with music, food and merchandise vendors, including a cotton candy booth run by the SR4 committee. Mini golf, croquet, egg toss, skee ball, musical chairs and other games for kids and adults will take place in front of the Saxtons River Village Market.
The Saxtons River Historical Society will open after the parade, and Aerial photography throughout the day will be provided by Rockingham Recon Aerial Services.
This year, a pie contest will be Sponsored by the Saxtons River Village Market. The winner will receive a gift basket and an apron.
Marlboro
The Southern Vermont Natural History Museum will be partnering with American Flatbread Pizza in Dover for a pizza fun and fundraiser from 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
There will be a 50/50 raffle and a Bald Eagle-themed trivia challenge with prizes for kids and adults. Contact American Flatbread or the Museum for more information and study up on bald eagle facts for the trivia challenge.
Wardsboro
The 74th annual Wardsboro July 4th Street Fair and Parade will start at 9 a.m. on Main St. with a no registration self line-up of floats, vintage cars and fire trucks.
Local craft vendors, an antique quilt show, children’s games food and live music will also be available for community members to enjoy. Parking will be $5 in cash or check. Some vendors may accept cards.