MONTPELIER — May 22 to 28 is Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week. Emerald Ash Borer has decimated ash trees in multiple states since it was first detected in the U.S. in 2002. It is now spreading across Vermont.
There are 150 million ash trees in the state and it is anticipated that almost all of them will succumb to EAB in the next decade. But experts say the damage can be mitigated by raising awareness about preventive measures.
EAB and other invasive pests are primarily spread long distances by people — especially by moving firewood. Hence the “Don’t Move Firewood” campaign initiated by The Nature Conservancy and U.S. Forest Service. More information is available at DontMoveFirewood.org.
One way to bring awareness to this issue is by engaging young kids.
The University of Vermont Extension Service collaborates with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation to educate the public about EAB.
During EAB Awareness Week, they are asking parents to print the coloring sheet at dontmovefirewood.org/wp-content/uploads/DMF_ColoringSheet_EABv1.pdf to help remind their family to not move firewood and to be aware of EABs.