BRATTLEBORO — A free “Fall Prevention Tai Chi” class for seniors will be offered by Tif Keith of inner(be). at Outer Limits Health Club starting Feb. 5 at 3:15 p.m.
Tai chi is considered a valuable tool in bringing balance to body and mind. Clinical studies have proven its efficacy in reducing falls when practiced consistently. The form that will be studied is “Introduction to Sun Style Tai Chi.” More information can be found on Tai Chi Vermont’s website. The eight-week introductory class is sponsored by Senior Solutions Vermont. Keith is certified by Tai Chi Vermont as a Level One instructor. Masks and vaccinations will be required.
If you have any questions, or to sign up, contact Wendi Germain of Senior Solutions at wgermain@seniorsolutionsvt.org or visit inner-be.org/tai-chi.