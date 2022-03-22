BELLOWS FALLS — A free web-based calendar promoting family programming in Windham County is being launched in April. Any organization serving children ages 0-18 can obtain permission to post their activity and any family can freely search for events.
This calendar is a collaborative service project between Early Education Services, Rockingham Free Public Library and the Building Bright Futures Council of Southeastern Vermont.
Any organization in Windham County can post activities geared towards families. This includes camps, classes, films, educational programs, support groups, special events, community services, etc. This is a free marketing tool created to increase accessibility.
In addition to the calendar, this platform includes the popular Parenting In Your Pocket Resource Guide distributed by the Parent Child Center of Southeastern Vermont. As an on-line resource, this guide will be updated regularly with resources for families in Windham County.
For a preview of the calendar visit: rockinghamlibrary.org/calendar.
For more information on how to promote events on this calendar, contact Sam Maskell at youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org or Lisa Ford at lford@wsesdvt.org.