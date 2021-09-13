BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Senior Center is taking registrations over the phone or in person for the annual free flu and pneumonia vaccination, which will take place on Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the lower level of the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St.
The registration deadline is this Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.
Join Adam PharmD, CDCES from Hannaford Pharmacy in Keene, N.H., will be at the Brattleboro Senior Center for the Sept. 29 vaccination. The flu and pneumonia vaccines are free to all seniors with the Red, White and Blue Medicare B card. This year, those with Green Mountain Care can also get a vaccine. All participants are required to bring their Red, White and Blue Medicare B card and any prescription drug card you have. Note that the Medicare B card must be the new card that does not show your Social Security number.
Participants who are interested in getting the pneumonia shot should contact their doctor to see when and if they have ever had the shot before and if they have, which shot they had and when. If you have had the vaccine before or have a question about if you can qualify for this vaccine, call 603-357-0423.
To register for this Senior Center event, call 802-257-7570. All questions concerning the vaccination and eligibility should be directed to 603-357-0423. The registration deadline is this Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.