DOVER — The Dover Free Library will screen the feature film "Bridget Jones’s Baby," starring Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey, at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. The film is rated R and will run for 123 minutes. This event is free and open to the public.
Breaking up with Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) leaves Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) over 40 and single again. Feeling that she has everything under control, Jones decides to focus on her career as a top news producer. Suddenly, her love life comes back from the dead when she meets a dashing and handsome American named Jack (Patrick Dempsey). Things couldn't be better, until Bridget discovers that she is pregnant. Now, the befuddled mom-to-be must figure out if the proud papa is Mark or Jack.
For questions, call 802-348-7488.