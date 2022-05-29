DOVER — Dover Free Library presents the feature film "How To Talk to Girls At Parties" on Tuesday, May 31, at 3 p.m.
The movie stars Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp and Nicole Kidman. Enn, played by Alex Sharp, is a shy suburban London teenager in 1977, sneaking out with his best friends to after-hours punk parties. One night they stumble upon a bizarre gathering of sexy teenagers who seem like they are from another planet. In fact, they are from another planet, visiting Earth to complete a mysterious rite of passage.
That doesn’t stop Enn from falling madly in love with Zan, played by Elle Fanning, a beautiful and rebellious alien teenager who, despite her allegiance to her strange colony, is fascinated by Enn. Together they embark on a delirious adventure through the kinetic punk rock world of 1970s London, inadvertently setting off a series of events that will lead to the ultimate showdown of punks vs. aliens, and test the limits of how far each of them will go for true love.
The runtime is 103 minutes and it's rated R. The event is free and open to the public. For questions, call 802-348-7488.