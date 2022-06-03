DOVER — On Monday, June 6, the Dover Free Library presents “My Man Godfrey,” starring William Powel, Carole Lombard, Eugene Pallette, Gail Patrick and Alice Brady.
“My Man Godfrey,” one of the treasures of 1930s screwball comedy, doesn’t merely use Lombard and Powell, it loves them. She plays Irene, a petulant kid who wants what she wants when she wants it. His Godfrey employs an attentive posture and a deep, precise voice that bespeaks an exact measurement of the situation he finds himself in.
Powell is best known for the “Thin Man” movies. Lombard in this film has a dreamy, ditzy breathlessness that shows her sweetly yearning after this man who fascinated her even when she thought he really was a bum.
The movie be shown at 3 p.m. and will run for 95 minutes. The movie is not rated. For questions, call 802-348-7488.