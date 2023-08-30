BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham and nearby residents can get free or low-cost window inserts to help keep their homes warm this winter.
Window inserts are considered a simple, effective way to weatherize your home. The Window Dressers program is returning to Rockingham/Bellows Falls for the third year, sponsored by the Rockingham Energy Committee. A grant from the New England Grassroots Environment Fund will help pay for the free inserts.
Rockingham Energy Committee will offer free window inserts to eligible households in the community. All families eligible for LIHEAP or other public assistance programs qualify for up to 10 free inserts. If you are interested but do not qualify for free inserts, you can purchase them for about $40 to 60 per window. Both owners and renters are eligible for this program, and Efficiency Vermont offers a $100 rebate if you pay your own electric bill and buy at least three inserts.
Window insulating inserts are considered a great option for homeowners and renters because they do not require any fasteners, so they easily slide into existing window frames. Each insulating window insert is made of a custom-made pine frame wrapped in two layers of tightly sealed, clear polyolefin film and finished with a compressible foam gasket. The foam allows the inserts to be easily slid into place in the fall and removed in the spring while holding firmly enough to provide a tight, friction-based seal that stops drafts and adds two more insulating air spaces between your home and your window. Find out more at windowdressers.org/insulating.
Appointments are now being made to have two volunteers come into local homes to measure windows and collect payment (if applicable). Inserts must be measured and paid for by Oct. 5. The build dates are Nov. 3-8 at the St. Charles Parish Hall/Social Center, 25 Cherry Hill St., Bellows Falls. At least one person from each household getting inserts is expected to volunteer on one or more of the build dates (depending on the order size) or send a friend if they cannot.
Anyone interested in scheduling a visit to measure their windows, ordering window inserts, and/or participating in the build, or have questions should contact Peter Bergstrom at 802-444-1860 or rockinghamvtenergy@gmail.com.
Those who don’t live in or near Rockingham can go to windowdressers.org/community-workshops/ to find a list of other workshops in the area.