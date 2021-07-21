The Vermont Foodbank and the Putney Foodshelf co-sponsor a monthly food drop of free produce and some non-perishables on the fourth Thursday of every month, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Carol Brown Way (in front of Putney Meadows, the white building across from the Putney Co-op and Putney Fire Station). All are welcome. Because of COVID, it is drive-up service. Bags provided. The next monthly food drop is this Thursday, July 22.
Videos
- Chris Mays, Brattleboro Reformer
-
After the train service was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, community members celebrated its return.
The Whetstone Brook, seen here from the Gilbert Memorial Bridge in downtown Brattleboro, has turned into a raging river because of recent heavy rains.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
A local chef who prepared meals for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic has opened a brick-and-mortar market. Nicole Reisman this week opened NCK Community Kitchen at 34 Elliot St, in Brattleboro.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
After the first two weeks of the Food Truck Roundup being canceled because of weather, people flocked to the Retreat Farm, in Brattleboro, Vt., to enjoy food and music on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
- Chris Mays
-
Vermont Suitcase Company will be performing the play at outdoor venues across the state. The local theater group is sponsored by Winston Prouty Center for Children and Family, The Porch, and Foard Panel. The group thanks the Winston Prouty center for the generous use of their community room …