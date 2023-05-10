BRATTLEBORO — The Community Substance Use Response is hosting a free screening of "Our American Family," followed by a discussion with family members featured in the film.
In 2021, more than 106,000 people in the U.S. died from a drug-involved overdose, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids. It can be difficult to make sense of the true impact of this crisis that is all around us and to understand the human beings behind the numbers. That is what filmmaker Hallee Adelman worked to do with her film, which will be shown at three locations in Windham County.
"Our American Family," which was co-directed with Sean King O’Grady, is described as a radically honest, raw and unfiltered portrait of a close-knit Philadelphia family fighting its greatest nemesis: generational addiction - without experts, drug use or melodrama.
This screening and discussion will take place simultaneously at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, in three locations in Windham County: Voices of Hope at 18 Beaver Street in Wilmington, Moore Free Library at 23 West Street in Newfane and Turning Point of Windham County at 39 Elm Street in Brattleboro.
“We wanted to make this event accessible to our rural communities, as well as to Brattleboro,” said Cassandra Holloway, a member of CSUR. “It’s part of our continued work to respond to the ongoing crisis of substance use disorder and to help break down the stigma and discrimination about addiction.” Our American Family shows not only the generational cycles of trauma and addiction but also stories of hope for each generation to get healthier. Snacks will be provided.
For more information, contact Justin Johnston at 802-257-5600 or jjohnston@turningpointwc.org.