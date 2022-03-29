BELLOWS FALLS — On Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m., Bellows Falls Opera House will present the film "Babylon: Journeys of Refugees," a film by Sandglass Theater of Putney. Admission is free.
The Compass School in Westminster is sponsoring this event as a way to help raise awareness of the challenges faced by refugees as well as opportunities for the community to help.
The film will be followed by a panel discussion with two ensemble members from Sandglass Theater involved in the film’s production as well as representatives from Community Asylum Seekers Project and Rockingham Area Refugee Resettlement, another local volunteer group helping people to find their way in Windham County.