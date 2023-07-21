BRATTLEBORO — Vikki Johnson, a worker for the Summer Food Program of the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, makes several stops around the community to hand out free meals to local children. The WSESU, in cooperation with Fresh Picks Café, provides free summer meals to children and teens, every weekday through Aug. 11.
Summer meal sites include Brattleboro Area Middle School and Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro, and the Putney Public Library.
A special delivery van also makes stops at several Brattleboro sites, as well as the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department.
For more information, contact Susan Grabowski, Food Program Coordinator with the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, at 802-246-1590.