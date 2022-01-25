BRATTLEBORO — Beginning Feb. 3 and continuing through April 15, AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program — and it’s completely free.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest volunteer-based free tax preparation service. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. Assistance will be offered for both federal and state personal income tax returns. Assistance will also be offered for Vermont Homestead Declaration, Property Tax Credit, and the new Vermont Renter Credit Claim program.
Tax-Aide has two sites available this year.
The Brattleboro Senior Center, 207 Main St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays. Call 802-257-7570 to schedule an appointment.
The Brattleboro Veterans of Foreign Wars, 40 Black Mountain Rd., will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Call 802-490-0937 to schedule an appointment.
All appointments will be using a drop-off model again this year, due to virus concerns.
For more information about AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, including what type of service is available where, and which documents you need to file your taxes, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-227-7669. You do not need to be an AARP member or a senior citizen to use this service.