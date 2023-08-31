BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro residents are eligible for trees to plant in their yard through Community Canopy, an Arbor Day Foundation program.
Residents can register for up to two free trees at vtcommunityforestry.org/trees.
The online sign-up process guides participants to the best locations to plant trees to help cool their homes, reduce energy usage, and save money. Residents can also sign up by phone by calling the Arbor Day Foundation at 855-234-3801.
The trees must be reserved in advance and will be available for pick-up from 10 to 12 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Brattleboro Department of Public Works.
The tree giveaway is being coordinated by the Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee and the Vermont Urban & Community Forestry Program, a partnership between the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation and University of Vermont Extension.