BELLOWS FALLS — Organic gardener Henry Homeyer has been growing vegetables all his life and will share some of what he has learned in a free webinar on Saturday, April 16 on Zoom from 9 to 10 a.m.
The program is open to all interested gardeners and homeowners. Although free to attend, donations will be accepted to support garden education programming offered by the Southeast Chapter of University of Vermont Extension Master Gardeners.
To register, visit henryhomeyer2022.eventbrite.com. Participants must register to participate.
ADA accommodations may be available by request.
Henry will share methods for growing your own food, including artichokes, purple cauliflowers that set side shoots and sorrel, a perennial green. He will include how to extend the season by building a hot box that will warm the soil using fermenting horse manure and other techniques. He will answer all of your gardening questions.