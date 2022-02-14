BRATTLEBORO — A workshop to teach the basics of writing print-ready articles for the press — opinion pieces, news analysis and reported news stories — is being offered this month.
The first session was held on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom; the second will be held on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom; the third session will be held Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Participants will be supported in developing their own stories, with the goal of having an article ready for print by the end of the third session. Limited to 8 participants. Participants are asked to attend all three sessions.
MacLean Gander, professor in the Professional Studies Department at Landmark College will teach the session. Gander teaches courses in journalism, narrative non-fiction, media studies and leadership. He serves as vice-president of Vermont Independent Media’s governing board and volunteers his time as an investigative reporter and opinion writer.
Sign up by emailing geoffburgess2@gmail.com.