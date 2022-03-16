BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will offer Friday Night Roller Skating at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility beginning April 8 through May 13, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Participants need to bring their own roller skates or roller blades, since there are none available at the facility. Helmets and pads are recommended. Masks are required. Daily fees are $3 for Brattleboro resident students, $4 for Brattleboro resident adult, $4 for non-resident students and $5 for non-resident adults.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org and navigate to the Recreation and Parks section. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.