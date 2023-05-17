Friday Night Roller Skating
BRATTLEBORO — The Recreation & Parks Department will be hosting Friday Night Roller Skating at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, from 6 to 9 p.m. this Friday.
Helmets are required and pads are recommended. Participants should bring their own roller skates or rollerblades (there will be no skates available on Friday).
Daily fees are $3 for Brattleboro resident students, $4 for resident adults and non-resident students, and $5 for non-resident adults.
