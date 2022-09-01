BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering Friday Night Roller Skating from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility on Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30.
The snack bar will be open, and various snacks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks are allowed.
Participants need to bring their own roller skates or roller blades. Helmets are required for all, and pads are recommended.
Daily fees are $3 for Brattleboro resident students, $4 for resident adults and non-resident students, and $5 for non-resident adults.
Ruth Shafer will also offer roller skating and quad lessons to adults and youth prior to public roller skating and rollerblading time. The fee for four days of instruction (Sep. 9, 16, 23 and 30) for residents is $35, and the fee for non-residents is $50.
The program will teach the basics of safely standing, stopping and starting, then work up to confident forward and backward skating. Shafer is a local artist who grew up ice skating at the Brattleboro rink. She taught herself to roller skate during the pandemic and can’t stop convincing people to try it out.
Youth lessons will be for those ages 5 to 15 years old from 5:30 to 6 p.m. This class is for skates and quads only, and the class maximum is six participants. Helmets are required, and pads are recommended.
Adult lessons will be for those 16 years old and older from 6 to 6:30 p.m. This class is for skates and quads only, and the class maximum is eight participants. Helmets are required, and pads are recommended.
Participants who intend to stay for public skating time will still need to pay the admission fee. Skate rentals are not available currently.
For more event information, visit www.brattleboro.org.