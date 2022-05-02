BRATTLEBORO — The town's Recreation & Parks Department will be extending the Friday Night Roller Skating program at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility.
Join in every Friday night now through June 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. for a night full of roller skating and roller blading. In addition to the extended season, three of these nights will be themed: May 6 - Luau Night; May 20 - ’80s Night; June 20 - Neon/Glow In The Dark Night.
Participants need to bring their own roller skates/roller blades, we do not have any available. Helmets are required for all. Pads are recommended. The snack bar will be open and various snacks will be available for purchase. Daily skating fees are $3 for Brattleboro resident students, $4 for resident adult, $4 for non-resident students and $5 for non-resident adults.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more visit www.brattleboro.org or call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.