CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Join The Friends of Pisgah on Saturday, June 3, for New Hampshire state park's National Trails Day. The Friends of Pisgah will be celebrating the occasion with a guided tour of the new Habitat Trail.
The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the Horseshoe parking lot. The guided tour will start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. Trail maps, and trail guides will be available at the gate for anyone who would like to hike on their own. The Habitat Trail is an educational trail perfect for curious youngsters and adults alike.