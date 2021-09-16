There are a handful of events hosted by the Friends of Pisgah over the next few months.
The first is the FOP Workday on Saturday morning; they will be meeting at the Horseshoe trail head parking lot at 9 a.m.
The workday plan is to build two bridges on the Habitat loop (Secret) trail. They have equipment for hauling all the materials needed out to the work sight; this will save a lot of backs.
For COVID safety they do have plans to split into several small groups if there is a large work crew.
Bring your gloves, lunch, water and a smile.
Also on Saturday, John Herrick and John Hudachek will be leading a sunset hike for Outdoor Hinsdale. You can register for the hike on Outdoor Hinsdale’s facebook page. The hike is free and open to everyone.
They will meet at 6 p.m. at Madame Sherry’s parking lot. The hike will go up Danial’s Mountain to a secret view to watch the sun set.
They may be coming back near dark, so bring a flashlight, a snack, water and your camera.
On October 2, they are hosting the annual Kayak/Canoe Pisgah Reservoir paddle event. They will meet at the trailhead at the Route 119 parking lot at 10 a.m.
They will be providing transportation for all kayaks, gear and anyone who wants a ride up to the Pisgah Reservoir from the Route 119 parking lot. If you would like to hike from the upper parking lot that is also an option.
Due to COVID they are doing sign ups this year, and limiting the trip to the first 30 people who sign up.
The form to sign up is attached or available at http://www.friendsof pisgah.org/files/PisgahResKayak CanForm2021.pdf.
They are asking that only 4 people per family sign up to keep this trip open to as many as possible.
This is a free event, but donations would be appreciated to help cover costs. Bring your kayak or canoe, life preserver, paddle, water and lunch or snacks. The rain date for this event is October 3.
There will be a FOP Workday on October 9. They are announcing this early because they need a large crew. Kim, the new Park Manager, has brought it to their attention that the North Pond Trail is in bad shape. It is in need of some love.
The goal is to get enough volunteers to be able to split into two groups and tackle the trail from both ends.
On the North Pond Trail, they will be clearing downed trees, sweeping and cutting back overgrowth.
So your packing list should include gloves, and any of your favorite tools that would help to clear the trail.
On Nov. 20, the Friends of Pisgah will be hosting a moonlight hike. It will be almost a full moon and the leaves will have fallen illuminating the forest in a beautiful blue light. The hike will lead up to a couple of views and back around to the shelter.
If you’ve never joined for a moonlight hike it is a night to remember for all ages young and old.
They will meet at the Dort Property at a time to be announced. The Dort Property is a few miles down on the right from Kilburn Trail parking lot, if you’re coming from Hinsdale. It will be on the left before the park if you’re coming from Chesterfield. There will be a sign out on the road so don’t worry you won’t miss the driveway.
There will be a fire, hotdogs and drinks available at the Dort shelter after the hike.