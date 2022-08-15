BRATTLEBORO — Community members are invited to hike with the Friends of Pisgah on Saturday, Aug. 20. John Herrick will lead a hike to Parkers Perch overlooking the Pisgah Reservoir on Pisgah Ridge Trail. The hike will also lead into the Harvard Forest.
A group meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Route 119 parking lot. There, hikers will be transported up Reservoir Road to the Upper Route 119 parking lot. UTV transport is available up the steep hill to Pisgah Reservoir.
Hikers should bring plenty of water, bug dope, a snack or lunch, and good hiking shoes.