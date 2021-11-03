CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — The Friends of Pisgah will be hosting a moonlight hike on Saturday, Nov. 20. It will be almost a full moon and the leaves will have fallen, illuminating the forest in a beautiful blue light. The hike will lead up to a couple of views and back around to the shelter.
The group will meet at FOP’s Dort Property at 4:30 p.m. The Dort Property is on the east side of Route 63, a few miles north of the Kilburn Trail parking lot, if you are coming from Hinsdale. It will be on the left if you are coming from Chesterfield village. There will be a sign out on the road.
There will be a fire, hotdogs and drinks available at the Dort shelter after the hike.