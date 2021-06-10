CHESTERFIELD, N.H. -- The Friends of Pisgah are having a workday this Saturday, June 12. The group is meeting at the Dort property at 9 a.m.
The plan is to do trail maintenance on the access trail from the shelter area to the Davis Hill Trail. Volunteers should bring gloves, bug spray, water and a lunch.
The Dort property is located on the east side of Route 63 about a mile south of Chesterfield village. There will be an FOP sign posted.
On Saturday, June 26, Friends of Pisgah will be exploring another trail less traveled. John Herrick will be leading the group on a hike up to Bishop Hill. Everyone will meet at the Route 119 upper reservoir parking lot at 10 a.m. The parking lot is out in the woods a way down a class 6 road, not the greatest road for low clearance cars.
It is summer in the park so expect a few bugs, bring a camera, a lunch and plenty of water.