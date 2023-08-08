CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — The Friends of Pisgah is seeking volunteers to meet at 9 a.m. on Aug. 12 at the Meet at Horseshoe parking in Chesterfield to build beaver deceivers.
Two beaver deceivers will be installed by volunteers at the forest's newest work site. In addition, volunteers are needed to help clean out some clogged culverts, trim back some trails, clean up tree debris left by storms and rake gravel back onto trail surfaces.
Volunteers should bring work gloves, plenty of water, lunch and bug spray. Vehicles will be available for moving assistance.