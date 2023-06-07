WINCHESTER, N.H. — The Friends of Pisgah will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Pisgah State Park Visitors Center, 520 Old Chesterfield Road.
Volunteers and helpers will be rebuilding the failed southeast bridge on the South Woods trail. The old bridge that has been damaged will need to be dismantled to make a replacement bridge. Helpers are greatly needed for this big project.
Utility terrain vehicles will be on-site to transport volunteers out to the work area.
Volunteers should bring work gloves, plenty of water, lunch and bug spray. Mosquitos are abundant this time of year.