GRAFTON — One of the world’s leading breast cancer organizations held the 2022 Komen Vermont Snowshoe on Sunday, Jan. 16, with more than 50 participants braving temperatures barely above 0 degrees.
The 50-plus registrants participated virtually in the event, hosted by the nonprofit Susan G. Komen.
As of January 25, the 2022 Komen Vermont Snowshoe raised $25,335, including $1,110 raised through a post-event silent auction conducted by e-mail. This planned event-day activity was postponed due to the cold.
Organizers of the event pushed the start time back by an hour, allowing for some additional time for the sun to warm up things up by 10:30 a.m. snowshoe start time.
Participants arrived at the Grafton Trails and Outdoor Center — the host venue — to a blazing firepit, breakfast items and hot beverages courtesy of official lodging partner, The Grafton Inn. Demo snowshoes were made available from official snowshoe partner, Dion Snowshoes of Pownal.
Susan G. Komen staff welcomed participants and announced the event's fundraising results and top fundraisers.
Alyson Grzyb, of Sunderland, Vt., was named Top Individual Fundraiser, raising more than $2,700 and earning a pair of Dion Snowshoes. Grzyb is captain of Team P-Ruby, a family and friends team participating for the 19th year in a snowshoeing event supporting Susan G. Komen. Team P-Ruby is the 2022 Komen Vermont Snowshoe's Top Fundraising Team. The team raised more than $8,700 by Jan. 20.
Other top fundraisers, raising $1,000 and up, included several members of Freezin' for a Reason, a Massachusetts family and friends team participating for their 12th year; Kristine Jordan, Jennifer Brodeur, Ann Peterson (captain) and Brooke Valinkangas. Rounding out the top fundraisers was Abby Griggs, of Team P-Ruby, who was recognized as the Top Youth Fundraiser, ages 12 and under.
Miss Vermont 2021, Danielle Morse, as well as Miss Lake Champlain, Hannah Roque, and Miss Green Mountains, Tory Deluhery, were on site as volunteers, as well as Komen constituent Julie Strong, handling event t-shirts and assisting with snowshoe demos.
The 2022 New Hampshire Snowshoe is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 in New England. The in-person event, with a virtual registration option, is scheduled to take place at Glen House in Gorham, N.H. Register at komen.org/newhampshiresnowshoe.
For more information about the Vermont or New Hampshire Snowshoe events, contact Linda Maness, LManess@komen.org.